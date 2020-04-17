Colombia
Columbia - Floods and Landslide (IDEAM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 April 2020)
- Flooding and landslide triggered by heavy rain have impacted south-west Colombia on 16-17 April, causing fatalities and damage.
- According to media, one person died and another was injured, as a result of a landslide occurred in La Union Municipality (Narino Department). In Santander de Quilichao Municipality (north Cauca Department), at least 22 families were affected by heavy rain and several houses were flooded.
- Orange to red alerts for landslide risk have been issued across south Narino and central Cauca Departments. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over south Colombia on 17-18 April.