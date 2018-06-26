26 Jun 2018

Colombian Reintegration Through Education

Report
from Platform for Education in Emergencies Response
Written by Krikor Yeretzian. Published on May 28, 2018. The Colombian conflict is characterized with years of violent clashes between the government and numerous guerrilla groups. Recently, peaceful negotiations have begun, and in 2016, a successful agreement was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Now, work is underway to reintegrate former combatants and victims into society. It is in this context that tertiary education has been utilized as a rehabilitation tool, as through educational empowerment, at-risk individuals often find other socio-economic opportunities for their future prosperity. Read more

