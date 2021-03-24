Colombia – Violent clashes and displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)

On 20-21 March, clashes occurred between organized armed groups (supposedly FARC dissidents) and Venezuelan army in the locality of La Victoria (Venezuela) and rural surroundings, just at the border with Colombia. According to the Venezuelan Army, 32 individuals were captured, six camps were destroyed and an undisclosed number of guns, ammunitions, explosives, vehicles and drugs were seized. 17 wounded were sent to San Cristobal Hospital. After a short interruption of combats on 21 March, fighting has resumed on 22 and 23 March.

During the night of 23 March, some 1,168 people (435 families) have been registered crossing into Colombia looking for protection and assistance, and new displacements are expected in the coming days as clashes continue.