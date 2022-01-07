Colombia - Violence (Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2022)

According to the Colombian Ombudsman Office, at least 16 people have been killed and 12 families have been displaced in Colombia's Arauca province, which borders Venezuela, amid fighting between illegal armed groups on Monday 3 January.

The situation in Arauca had been tense for weeks, but intense fighting broke out over the weekend as members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) fought with dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who reject the 2016 peace deal. The Colombian Army declared in a statement on Sunday, 2 January, that the fighting was over control of illegal economies such as drug trafficking. The President has convened a security committee and mobilized additional armed forces into the area.