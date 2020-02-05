Colombia – Violence – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, ECHO partners, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2020)

-Over 1,600 people have been forcibly displaced over the last two weeks in the rural area of Roberto Payán (Narino Department, Colombia) due to ongoing clashes between armed groups. The municipalities of Roberto Payan and Barbacoas were already sheltering some 2,500 internally displaced people (980 families) living in very dire conditions due to alack of humanitarian assistance.

In the same area, an undetermined number of communities are confined, without access to basic services and livelihoods, due to the activity of armed groups around their villages.