05 Feb 2020

Colombia – Violence – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, ECHO partners, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original

-Over 1,600 people have been forcibly displaced over the last two weeks in the rural area of Roberto Payán (Narino Department, Colombia) due to ongoing clashes between armed groups. The municipalities of Roberto Payan and Barbacoas were already sheltering some 2,500 internally displaced people (980 families) living in very dire conditions due to alack of humanitarian assistance.

  • In the same area, an undetermined number of communities are confined, without access to basic services and livelihoods, due to the activity of armed groups around their villages.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.