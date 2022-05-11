Colombia

Colombia – Violence and insecurity (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2022)

  • In response to the extradition to the US of the drug kingpin “Otoniel”, the Gaitanist Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (AGC) declared an “armed strike” (shutdown) starting from 5 May and due to end on 10 May in the departments of Córdoba, Antioquia and Chocó, explicitly prohibiting all social, economic and educational events, resulting in alarming levels of violence.

  • All DG ECHO partners in Chocó, Córdoba and Antioquia have suspended their operations until the declared end of the strike and will further assess the security situation then.

  • The humanitarian situation in Chocó, with more than 45,000 people affected by confinement linked to the action of armed groups since the beginning of the year, has prompted a UN emergency fund allocation of USD 3 million which is to be distributed between the health, protection and food security sectors for urgent humanitarian assistance.

  • In addition, in the area of the Bajo Cauca (Antioquia), several communities have suffered this week from flooding, affecting close to 10,000 people.

