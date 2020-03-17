Colombia Violence against children and youth survey 2018

Introduction

Approximately 26% of the population of Colombia is between ages 15 and 29. The average number of persons per household in the country is 3.08 and 40.7% of households have a female head. The literacy rate among females ages 15 or over is 97.7% and among males it is 95.7%.2 Colombia has a diversified economy and the Colombian labor force is skilled and competitive worldwide. In 2019, Colombia reported 9.4% unemployment. The country continues to have very high social inequality indices with a latest reported Gini coefficient of 49.7 in 2017, one of the highest in the world.3 In the last 25 years, Colombia’s Human Development Index (HDI) increased steadily from 0.592 to 0.747, an increase of 26.2%. Average life expectancy in 2017 for males was 71 years and for females 78.2 years. Since 1990, life expectancy at birth increased by 6.3 years, mean years of schooling increased by 2.8 years and expected years of schooling increased by 5.4 years while the country’s Gross National Income per capita (GNI) increased by about 80.3 during the same period.4 In the health area, Colombia’s child mortality rates decreased from 18.6 per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 16.8 per 1,000 live births in 2016.5 Colombia has experienced substantial flows of internally displaced populations (IDPs) throughout its long internal conflict. It has the second-largest number of IDPs in the world after Afghanistan. Current estimates of IDPs are at 7.4 million individuals.

Despite the recent peace accords, control for territories has continued to displace families within the country.6 More recently, Colombia has been receiving an increasing inflow of migrants from Venezuela, with approximately 1.2 million Venezuelans having arrived in Colombia as of September 2018 with the intention to stay.

Historically, Colombia experienced a longlasting internal conflict that became more complex with the growth of organized crime and narcotic trafficking. In the last decades, several security, social, and political efforts have been made to mitigate both the internal conflict as well as to deal with the expansion of organized crime. Despite several positive developments, Colombia continues to experience extremely high rates of community violence in some areas mostly due to organized crime (Criminal Bands known as BACRIM), remaining active guerrilla groups (ELN or FARC dissidents), paramilitary activity, and narcotics trafficking. The distribution of homicide varies considerably throughout the country.

In 2018, according to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences’ Forensis Report, in some areas, such as the department of Arauca homicide rates were as high as 106.73 per 100,000 people, whereas other areas reported no events (figure 1.1). In 2018, homicide contributed to 491.293 years of life lost and the national homicide rate was 24.3 per 100,000 people.7 Homicide rates had been decreasing since 2009 but increased slightly in 2018 and continue to affect mostly males.

Approximately 72% of these events are caused by firearms. Violence, especially in some areas, continues to hamper economic development and reduce quality of life.