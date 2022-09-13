In the first seven months of 2022, UNHCR reinforced and complemented local and national efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the population from Venezuela, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities. Interventions sought to mobilize protection and opportunities for the different populations of concern to access their rights and meet their basic needs.
Efforts were also made to empower communities, and strengthen the capacity of local and national institutions to provide protection and assistance.
Colombia + 1 more
Colombia: UNHCR Response (January - July 2022)
In the first seven months of 2022, UNHCR reinforced and complemented local and national efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the population from Venezuela, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities. Interventions sought to mobilize protection and opportunities for the different populations of concern to access their rights and meet their basic needs.