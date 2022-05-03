Colombia + 1 more
Colombia: UNHCR Response (January - December 2021)
During 2021, UNHCR reinforced and complemented local and national efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the population from Venezuela, internally displaced persons and host communities. Interventions sought to mobilize protection and opportunities for the different population and opportunities for the different populations of concern to access rights and meet their basic needs. Efforts were also made to empower communities, as well as actions to strengthen the capacity of local and national institutions to provide protection and assistance.