Colombia: UNHCR Response (January - April 2022)

In the first four months of 2022, UNHCR reinforced and complemented local and naonal efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the populaon from Venezuela, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communies. Intervenons sought to mobilize protecon and opportunies for the different populaons of concern to access their rights and meet their basic needs.

Efforts were also made to empower communies, and strengthen the capacity of local and naonal instuons to provide protecon and assistance.