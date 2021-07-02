Colombia: UNHCR Response (January - April 2021)

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the challenges faced by Colombia in managing the large scale movement of Venezuelan refugees and migrants and its own internal conflict, which persists despite the 2016 peace agreement. In the first four months of 2021, UNHCR reinforced and complemented local and national efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs associated with these challenges. UNHCR’s interventions sought to mobilize protection and opportunities for refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) to access rights and meet basic needs. Efforts were also made to empower all people of concern to UNHCR and, at the same time, to strengthen the capacity of local and national institutions to provide protection and assistance.