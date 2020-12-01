Colombia: Situational Report September 2020

Situation

On 21 September, Colombia Migration resumed face-to-face services, enabling procedures for national and foreign citizens, which are offered under prior appointment through the institution's website.

On 28 September, the National Government updated the decree 1168’s validity , in order to extend the “Selective Isolation” phase until 31 October.

On 29 September, Colombia Migration announced that the closure of land, sea, and river borders would remain until 1 November. Exceptions to this measure include humanitarian emergencies, transport of merchandise, cases of force majeure, and departure of foreign citizens, in coordination with local authorities .