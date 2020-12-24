Colombia: Situational Report October 2020

Situation

• On 9 October, Colombia Migration announced a new Special Stay Permit (Permiso Especial de Permanencia, PEP for its Spanish acronym) for refugees and migrants who entered Colombia before 31 August 2020 with a stamped passport. The expeditions will be available from 15 October 2020 to 15 February 2021, and the process can be complete through Colombia Migration's webpage.

• On 28 October, the National Government updated Decree 1168's validity to extend the "Selective Isolation" phase until 30 November, which includes more control on activities that can lead to agglomerations to prevent contagion of COVID-19.