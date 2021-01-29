Colombia + 1 more
Colombia: Situational Report November 2020
Attachments
Situation
• On 25 November, the National Government issued the Decree 15501 , to extend the State of Health Emergency until 28 February 2021 throughout the Colombian territory. In addition, it was announced the extension of the “Selective Isolation” phase until 16 January 20212 .
• On 30 November, Colombia Migration announced that the closure of land, sea and rive borders with Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela, Peru and Brazil would remain until 16 January 20203 . Exceptions to this measure include humanitarian emergencies, transport of merchandise, cases of force majeure, and departure of foreign citizens, in coordination with local authorities.
KEY FIGURES
4.98M VENEZUELANS WITH BORDER MOBILITY CARDS (TMF)
124.633 VENEZUELANS IN TRANSIT DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES (FORCE MAJEURE)
11.993 VENEZUELANS LEFT THE COUNTRY THROUGH THE RUMICHACA BORDER CROSSING IN 2020