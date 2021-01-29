Colombia: Situational Report November 2020

Situation

• On 25 November, the National Government issued the Decree 15501 , to extend the State of Health Emergency until 28 February 2021 throughout the Colombian territory. In addition, it was announced the extension of the “Selective Isolation” phase until 16 January 20212 .

• On 30 November, Colombia Migration announced that the closure of land, sea and rive borders with Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela, Peru and Brazil would remain until 16 January 20203 . Exceptions to this measure include humanitarian emergencies, transport of merchandise, cases of force majeure, and departure of foreign citizens, in coordination with local authorities.

KEY FIGURES