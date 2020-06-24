Colombia: Situational Report – May 2020

Situation

During the month President Iván Duque extended the national Mandatory Preventive Isolation on three times. On 5 May the isolation was extended until 25 May through decree 636; later, on 22 May, through decree 689, until 31 May; and finally, on 28 May, an extension of the measure was issued under decree 749, from 1 June to 1 July. Air, land and river borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Panamá, Perú and Venezuela remained closed. Restrictions on national and international air transport, inter-municipal transport and prohibition of crowds in public places also continued during May.

On 26 May, the Colombian Government participated in the International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants. During the closing remarks, President Iván Duque thanked donors for the announced aid and called for more agile disbursements.

On 15 May, Brazilian and Colombian authorities agreed on four key measures in response to the critical situation at the Amazon border area: strengthening the military presence, establishing a communication protocol for daily monitoring, integration of both Ministries of Health to establish joint protocols, and creation of a transitional ad hoc group conformed by several ministries and migration authorities to coordinate actions.