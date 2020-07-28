Colombia: Situational Report – June 2020

Situation

On 25 June, President Iván Duque extended the Mandatory Preventive Isolation measures in Colombia until 15 July, by means of decree 878. Air, land and river borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Venezuela continued to be closed, in addition to on-going restrictions on international and national air transport and transport between municipalities. Municipalities with a low number of COVID-19 cases started gradually lifting restrictions, like the opening of restaurants, religious activities and entertainment.

Venezuelan authorities shared with the Colombia Migration Unit that the daily reception of Venezuelans through humanitarian corridors is decreasing. As of 8 June, border crossing was restricted to three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and only 300 people per day through the Simón Bolívar International Bridge in Norte de Santander, and to 100 people per day through the José Antonio Páez International Bridge in Arauca. In La Guajira there are no humanitarian corridors, and the population movements to Venezuela are mostly on foot, through irregular border crossings. Regarding these returns, Migration Colombia stated that the return of Venezuelans to their country could take more than six months due to the restrictions of the Venezuelan government. .