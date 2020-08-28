Colombia: Situational Report July 2020

Situation

• During the month President Iván Duque extended the national Mandatory Preventive Isolation two times. On 9 July the isolation was extended until 1 August through decree 990 and later, on 28 July, through decree 1076, until 30 August. Air, land, and river borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela remained closed, in addition to ongoing restrictions on international and national air transport and transport between municipalities.

• On 7 July, Colombia Migration announced the possibility of renewal of the Special Stay Permit (PEP-RAMV), from 6 July to 14 August, benefiting more than 281,000 Venezuelans that hold this permit and whose expiration date is close. The renewal process is done through the unit's website and is free of charge.

• On 25 July, Colombia Migration made available online procedures for the emission of copies (e.g. in case of lost documents) of foreigners’ identity cards, so as other documents related to the particular situation of Venezuelans, such as the letter of safeguard for asylum seekers and the Special Stay Permit for the Promotion of Formalization (PEPFF by its acronym in Spanish).