Colombia: Situational Report – July 2019

The most recent figures from Colombian Migration show that at least 1,408,055 Venezuelans are found within Colombian territory, a number which is continuously growing. All of those who arrive to Colombia have humanitarian needs, such as the pendular migrant population, which temporarily remains in the border regions in order to replenish supplies of basic items which are lacking in their country or to access health and education services. The caminantes (people transiting on foot), on the other hand, endure urgent needs of housing and access to potable water while transiting to other cities in the interior of the country or to third countries. Finally, the population with intent to stay faces the need of integrating into Colombian society and gaining economic independence. To this end, the Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows coordinates the humanitarian response on behalf of the agencies of the United Nations, national and international NGOs, and the Red Cross Movement to strengthen the response capacity of the Government of Colombia.