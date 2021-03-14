Colombia: Situational Report December 2020

Situation

• On 21 December, President Iván Duque announced that the mass vaccination process against COVID-19 would start in February . The National Vaccination Plan contains several phases with different population groups. The President expressed that Colombian citizens and foreigners with regular status would be vaccinated.

• According to Colombia Migration, more than 12,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants have entered through irregular crossings between 22 October and 17 December .

• On 21 December, Colombia Migration announced that until 27 April 2021, Venezuelan citizens whose Special Permit to Stay (PEP) are about to expire may begin the renewal process if their document was issued between 27 December 2018 and 27 April 2019 .

KEY FIGURES

4.98M VENEZUELANS WITH BORDER MOBILITY CARDS (TMF)

124.633 VENEZUELANS IN TRANSIT DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES (FORCE MAJEURE)

11.993 VENEZUELANS LEFT THE COUNTRY THROUGH THE RUMICHACA BORDER CROSSING IN 2020