Colombia: Situational Report August 2020

Situation

• On 6 August, Colombia Migration updated the figures of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. As of 31 May, there were 1,764,883 Venezuelans in the country – 1,001,472 with irregular status and 763,411 with regular status, indicating for the third time a decrease in the number of Venezuelans living in Colombia (-0.98% in comparison with the figures as of 30 April).

• On 25 August, the National Government issued the Decree 1168, to extend the State of Health Emergency until 30 November throughout the Colombian territory. President Iván Duque also announced that the mandatory preventive isolation would last until 31 August, leading to a new phase of this measure, called “Selective Isolation”, which would start on 1 September. In this phase there will be an opening of national land and air transport, while some event and crowd restrictions will persist.

• On 26 August, Colombia Migration announced that the closure of land and river borders would remain until 1 October .