Colombia: Situational Report – August 2019

Of the 4.3 million Venezuelans who have left their country of origin, more than 1.4 million can be found in Colombian territory. The continuous flow of the Venezuelan population as well as the needs of the population which is already settled in Colombia affirms the need to provide assistance to this population, transforming the vision of the response towards the medium and long term and aligning it with a focus on socioeconomic integration as well as access to rights and obligations. The Interagency Group on Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM, by its Spanish acronym) is presently composed of 56 members at the national level and coordinates the humanitarian response for Venezuelans refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees, and host communities. Additionally, the platform has eight local GIFMMs which cover 11 departments, from which assistance is also provided to the target populations in a complementary fashion to the Colombian state’s response, and a back to back system is utilised in close coordination with the Humanitarian Country Team.