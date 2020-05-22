Colombia: Situational Report – April 2020

During the month President Iván Duque extended the national Mandatory Preventive Isolation on two occasions. On 8 April, the isolation was extended until 27 April through decree 5311 , and again on 24 April when an extension of the measure was issued until 11 May, under decree 5932 . The use of face masks in all public spaces was made mandatory. Air, land and river borders with Ecuador, Brazil, Peru and Venezuela remained closed. Construction and manufacturing sectors resumed activities, while taking into account Ministry of Health's biosafety protocols. Air transport continued to be suspended, with an exception for humanitarian flights. On 6 April, the National Government introduced a balance sheet3 on the coordinated response to COVID-19 in Colombia, outlining six key points related to the assistance to refugees and migrants: responsible and humanitarian management of the border, guaranteed access to health care, adaptation of humanitarian assistance programmes, assistance for vulnerable population groups, programmes targeting highly impacted municipalities, and increased information efforts.