Colombia: Situation Report February 2020

Situation

• President Iván Duque appointed Fernando Ruiz Gómez as the new Minister of Health, Ángel Custodio Cabrera as the new Minister of Labor, and Lina Arbeláez as the new Director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

• The National Liberation Army announced a 72-hour nationwide "armed strike" from 14-17 February. The La Unión International Bridge in Norte de Santander was closed on the Venezuelan side between the 15-16 February, due to clashes.

• According to new official figures from Colombian Migration1 , there were 1,825,687 Venezuelans in Colombia, of which 1,026,314 are in an irregular situation as of 29 February.

• President Iván Duque published an opinion piece in The Washington Post2 , in which he asks for additional support from the international community for the response in Colombia to refugees and migrants from Venezuela.