Colombia - Severe weather (WHO PAHO, UNGRD, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2022)
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting northern Colombia (particularly the Atlántico Department) over the last week, causing rivers to overflow, floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in damage.
- WHO PAHO reports around 20,000 affected families and several destroyed houses across the Malambo Municipality (northern Atlántico Department). A state of emergency was declared in the aforementioned Municipality and disaster relief agencies are working to administer humanitarian aid to the affected families.
- Over the first rainy season (since 15 March), 47 people have died, seven are missing and 49 individuals have been injured in Colombia, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country.