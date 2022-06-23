Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to fall over large areas of Colombia, causing 148 disaster events related to rainfall.
According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), between 1-20 June, 12 people died, four are missing, and four others sustained injuries. More than 2,380 houses have been damaged, while about 10,500 people have been affected across 110 Municipalities in 21 Departments of Colombia.
The "first rainy season" (since 16 March) in Colombia has caused at least 90 fatalities, 14 missing people, and about 100 injured persons.
On 23 June, heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Colombia, while central areas will experience moderate to heavy rainfall on 24 June.