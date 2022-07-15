Colombia

Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2022)

  • Since the start of July, heavy rainfall continues to fall over large areas of Colombia, causing 58 disaster events related to rainfall and affecting 51 municipalities located in 17 departments.
  • According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), between 1-11 July, two people died, one is still missing, six people were injured, and more than 10,000 families were affected. Additionally, almost 5,700 homes as well as roads and bridges were damaged .
  • On 15-16 July, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country.

