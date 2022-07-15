Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2022)

Since the start of July, heavy rainfall continues to fall over large areas of Colombia, causing 58 disaster events related to rainfall and affecting 51 municipalities located in 17 departments.
According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), between 1-11 July, two people died, one is still missing, six people were injured, and more than 10,000 families were affected. Additionally, almost 5,700 homes as well as roads and bridges were damaged .
On 15-16 July, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country.