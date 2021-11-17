Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2021)
- Floods and landslides caused by the rain season continue to affect parts of Colombia, resulting in casualties.
- According to the National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD), between 15 September and 12 November, 34 people have died, 37 sustained injuries, and four individuals are missing. Media report that one additional fatality occurred on 13 November in Quindio Department (central Colombia), due to a landslide event. More than 7,250 houses, 180 road sections, and 58 bridges have been damaged or destroyed.
- The rain season has affected approximately 35,711 people across 27 Departments of the Country.
- On 17-18 November, moderate rain is forecast over eastern Colombia.