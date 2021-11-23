Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms continue to affect most of the country (particularly central and western Departments) since the beginning of the rainy season (around 15 September), triggering landslides, causing floods, flash floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in more casualties and widespread damage.

The worst affected Departments include Antioquia, Cauca, Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Risaralda, Santander, Huila and Tolima.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports, as of 19 November, 41 fatalities, six people missing, 41 injured people and a total of more than 10,400 affected families across 289 Municipalities. In addition, UNGDR reports 111 destroyed and nearly 7,650 damaged houses.