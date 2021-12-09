Colombia - Severe weather update (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

The rainy season continues to affect Colombia, causing landslides, floods, flash floods and a number of severe weather-related events, which have resulted in an increased human impact.

As of 3 December, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD) reports 47 fatalities and 46 individuals sustained injuries. Search operations continue to locate six missing people. More than 58,853 people across 27 Departments have been affected by the rainy season. In total, 8,770 houses were damaged and 353 others were destroyed.