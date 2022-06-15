Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2022)

Since the beginning of the "first rainy season" (16 March), which has affected several parts of the country (particularly the Departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia and Norte de Santander), the number of casualties and damage has increased following floods, landslides and severe weather-related incidents.

According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 80 people have died, ten are still missing, and 91 have been injured. In addition, at least 95,000 people have been affected, and almost 16,800 houses have been damaged.