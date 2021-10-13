Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather, update (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2021)
- From 15 September until 11 October, heavy rain, strong winds and hail have been affecting 22 Departments of Colombia, leading to casualties. The Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports two fatalities, two missing people and nine injured persons.
- In total, 4,112 families have been affected, 3,678 houses damaged and 64 others have been destroyed. The most affected Departments include Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander, Tolima, Quindío and Casanare.
- Red alerts for landslides have been issued for several Municipalities of Antioquia, Caldas, Cauca, Cundinamarca and Tolima Departments. On 13-14 October, moderate rain is forecast over northern and central-western Colombia.