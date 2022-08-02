Colombia - Severe weather - update (NOAA-CPC, UNGRD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2022)

-
In July, heavy rainfall affected 24 departments, causing floods, and triggering landslides, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), eight people have died, two are still missing, and 11 have been injured. In addition, 14,420 families have been affected as well as more than 10,000 houses, roads and bridges damaged.
On 2-3 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country, particularly over central and western Colombia.