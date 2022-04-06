Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, WHO PAHO, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Colombia (particularly Andean, and Pacific regions) since the beginning of the "first rainy season" (which lasts from mid-March to June), triggering landslides, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected are central and western Departments: Cundinamarca, Cauca, Antioquia, Huila, Nariño and the Coffee Triangle (Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda, Tolima, and Valle del Cauca). According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and WHO/PAHO from 15 March to 3 April, ten fatalities, 14 injured, around 5,500 affected people, 22 destroyed, 736 damaged houses across the aforementioned Departments have been reported, mainly due to landslides, followed by floods. Same sources also report eight damaged educational institutions, several damaged roads and bridges. In addition, media report two more fatalities occurred on 5 April in Norcasia and Marulanda Municipalities (Caldas Department) due to floods and a landslide, respectively. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country.