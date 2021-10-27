Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, WHO PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2021)
- Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorm have been affecting most of Colombia (in particular central and western Departments) since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-September), triggering landslides, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- The worst affected Departments are Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Risaralda, Santanderes, Cauca, Caldas and Tolima.
- The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports, as of 22 October, 10 fatalities, two missing, 17 injured and a total of nearly 23,700 affected people across 25 Departments. In addition, UNGDR reports more than 5,300 damaged houses (of which 84 destroyed), over 50 roads and nearly 20 bridges damaged.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole country, with locally very heavy rain over the already affected central Departments.