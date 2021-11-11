Colombia

Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, WHO PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2021)

  • Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorm have been affecting most of Colombia (in particular central and western Departments) since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-September), triggering landslides, causing floods, flash floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

  • The worst affected Departments are Antioquia, Boyacá, Caldas, Casanare, Cundinamarca, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Risaralda, Santander and Tolima.

  • The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and WHO PAHO reports 30 fatalities, four missing, 31 injured people and a total of over 8,900 affected families across 249 Municipalities. In addition, UNGRD reports more than 6,600 damaged houses (of which 93 destroyed), over 140 damaged roads and 145 damaged bridges.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over western and central Colombia.

