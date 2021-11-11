Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, WHO PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2021)

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorm have been affecting most of Colombia (in particular central and western Departments) since the beginning of the rainy season (mid-September), triggering landslides, causing floods, flash floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The worst affected Departments are Antioquia, Boyacá, Caldas, Casanare, Cundinamarca, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Risaralda, Santander and Tolima.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and WHO PAHO reports 30 fatalities, four missing, 31 injured people and a total of over 8,900 affected families across 249 Municipalities. In addition, UNGRD reports more than 6,600 damaged houses (of which 93 destroyed), over 140 damaged roads and 145 damaged bridges.