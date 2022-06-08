Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, PAHO, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2022)

The "first rainy season" (which starts from mid-March and lasts to June) continues to affect Colombia, causing floods, flash floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and WHO PAHO report, that 78 people have died, 91 have been injured and eight others are missing. More than 91,000 persons have been affected across 394 Municipalities in 28 Departments of Colombia.

Extensive damage has been reported to infrastructure, with more than 15,000 houses and 368 buildings being destroyed or damaged, while five health centres and 100 educational institutions have been damaged.