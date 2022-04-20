Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO daily Flash of 20 April 2022)
- Since the 15 of March, landslides, floods, electrical storms and strong winds caused by the 2022 rainy season have been affecting Colombia.
- According to the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 28 people have died, one is missing and 45 individuals sustained injuries. There have been 276 severe weather-related events, affecting 5,177 families across 19 Departments of Colombia.
- More than 100 houses have been destroyed and 2,000 others were damaged. Damage has been reported as well to 335 road sections, 38 bridges, and 17 educational institutions.
- Red hydrological alerts have been issued for areas in western Colombia. On 20-21 April, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Colombia.