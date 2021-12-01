Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 December 2021)

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms continue to affect most of the country (particularly central and western Departments) since the beginning of the rainy season (15 September), triggering landslides, causing floods, flash floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in more casualties and widespread damage. The worst affected Departments include Cundinamarca, Antioquia and Cauca.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports, as of 26 November, 44 fatalities, 43 injured people and more than 19,228 affected families across 322 Municipalities. Six people remain missing. In addition, UNGDR reports 306 destroyed and nearly 8,291 damaged houses, damage also occurred to 18 health centres and 71 educational buildings.