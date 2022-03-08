Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2022)
- Since 1 March, heavy rainfall related to the 2022 rainy season has been affecting parts of Colombia, leading to floods and landslides and resulting in casualties.
- As of 7 March, the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported at least six people died, one missing individual and five injured persons. About 237 houses were damaged, and 13 others destroyed. The most affected areas include the Departments of Cauca, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Chocó, Huila, Tolima and the Coffee Region.
- Light to moderate rainfall is forecast on 8-9 March over western Colombia.