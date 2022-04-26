Colombia - Severe weather (UNGR, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Cundinamarca Department (central Colombia), causing landslides and river overflow, and resulting in casualties.

According to media reports, three people died and two are missing due to a landslide event that occurred on 22 April in Viotá Municipality. Another landslide event occurred in Chachipay Municipality, causing two fatalities. In Arbeláez Municipality, four people are missing after the overflow of the La Lejía stream.

Since the beginning of the new rainy season (15 March), at least 33 people have died 45 others sustained injuries and 10 persons are missing across Colombia. In addition, 21,524 individuals have been affected, 117 homes destroyed and 3,025 damaged.