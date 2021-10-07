Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (PAHO, UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2021)
- Since the beginning of the month, heavy rain, strong winds have been reported across seven Municipalities in the departments of Norte de Santander (north-east Colombia), Antioquia (north-west Colombia), La Guajira (northern Colombia) and Quindío (west-central Colombia), resulting in casualties.
- According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), two people died and eight others sustained injuries. About 16 families have been affected by floods and landslides, 10 homes have been damaged and six have been destroyed.
- Red alerts for lightning have been issued for some Municipalities in central and northern Colombia. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most of Colombia on 7-8 October.