Colombia - Severe weather (IDEAM, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect Colombia, particularly Antioquia Department, since the past week, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. According to media reports, in Marinilla Municipality (northern Antioquia) 2 people have been injured and 10 affected by landslides. There has also been widespread flooding and landslides in Medellin (Antioquia's capital). Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of Colombia over the next 24 hours, including the Department of Antioquia where orange alerts for landslides are in effect in at least 16 municipalities.