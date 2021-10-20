Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2021)
Floods, landslides and river overflow caused by recent heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across Antioquia Department (north-west Colombia), resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, two people died, after thunderstorm events in the Municipalities of Liborina (central Antioquia) and in Fredonia (southern Antioquia). Two persons sustained minor injuries and up to 400 people have been affected by floods that occurred in Segovia Municipality (north-eastern Antioquia), while ten houses have been damaged by landslides.
Orange alerts for increasing river water levels have been issued for northern Antioquia. On 20-21 October, moderate rain is forecast over most of Antioquia.