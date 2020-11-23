Colombia
Colombia - Severe weather (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Government of Colombia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)
- The passage of Hurricane IOTA over the Caribbean Sea caused heavy rainfall, strong wind and triggered flooding and landslides across Colombia.
- According to UN OCHA, about 26 people died and 20 are missing. More than 272,467 people have been affected across San Andres and Providencia Islands (Caribbean Sea), Bolivar, Choco and Guajira Departments.
- A departmental disaster situation was declared for the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina.
- On 22 November, the Government of Colombia made a request for assistance to activate the UCPM in response to the situation.
- Several alerts for landslides have been issued over areas of north-central Colombia and rainfall is expected over parts of central, and southern Colombia on 23-24 November.