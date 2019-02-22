Colombia’s border schools strained by new arrivals

“They are walking more than 10km a day just to get an education.”

Steven Grattan | CÚCUTA/Colombia, 21 February 2019

Daniela wakes up at 4am everyday to begin an hour and a half walk to school in Colombia, across the Venezuelan border. The three hour round trip is normal to her now, she says.

The 14-year-old mathematics enthusiast has made this commute to Colombia for two years, after earning a competitive spot at a high school near the border town of Cúcuta.

