Colombia: Risk report (31 March 2022)

Escalation in violence between non-state armed groups in Putumayo significantly increases displacement, confinement, and protection needs

KEY MESSAGES

At the end of 2021, there was a sudden and massive uptick in violence between armed groups and their retaliatory attacks on farmers, ex-combatants, and community leaders (KII OCHA 15/03/2022). The escalation resulted from fighting between Border Command and Front Carolina Ramírez – both Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) dissident groups – over territorial expansion to control drug trafficking. Highly likely consequences include high rates of confinement and displacement in Bajo Putumayo and increased humanitarian needs.

The most affected municipalities in the department are Puerto Leguizamo, Puerto Asís, and Puerto Guzman. If the violence is not contained, there is a risk of conflict spreading across Putumayo.

Security concerns limit humanitarian response. The Intersectoral Emergency Response Mechanism (MIRE) consortium has issued two internal alerts since mid-2021, as has the Ombudsman’s office, but the response has been limited (MIRE 18/11/2022; Ombudsman Office 25/01/2022 and 01/07/2021).