Colombia: Risk report (31 March 2022)

Escalation in violence between non-state armed groups in Putumayo significantly increases displacement, confinement, and protection needs

KEY MESSAGES

  • At the end of 2021, there was a sudden and massive uptick in violence between armed groups and their retaliatory attacks on farmers, ex-combatants, and community leaders (KII OCHA 15/03/2022). The escalation resulted from fighting between Border Command and Front Carolina Ramírez – both Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) dissident groups – over territorial expansion to control drug trafficking. Highly likely consequences include high rates of confinement and displacement in Bajo Putumayo and increased humanitarian needs.

  • The most affected municipalities in the department are Puerto Leguizamo, Puerto Asís, and Puerto Guzman. If the violence is not contained, there is a risk of conflict spreading across Putumayo.

  • Security concerns limit humanitarian response. The Intersectoral Emergency Response Mechanism (MIRE) consortium has issued two internal alerts since mid-2021, as has the Ombudsman’s office, but the response has been limited (MIRE 18/11/2022; Ombudsman Office 25/01/2022 and 01/07/2021).

  • If this risk materialises, it will likely have a high impact in Putumayo. It might be less visible at the national level because there will be fewer people in need than in other departments.

