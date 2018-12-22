Colombia: Risk of Avalanche and Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report (MDRCO015)

A. Situation Analysis

Description of Disaster

The Ituango Hydroelectric Project (under construction) is located on the Cauca River in north-western Antioquia department, 170 km from the city of Medellín. The dam's main construction work covers parts of the municipalities of Ituango and Briceño; however, its area of influence extends even further towards the municipalities of Santa Fe de Antioquia, Buriticá, Peque, Liborina, Sabanalarga, Toledo, Olaya, San Andrés de Cuerquia, Valdivia and Yarumal.

A landslide on the left bank caused a temporary blockage in the river's flow, and the sustained accumulation caused the dammed water to overflow and flow through ducts along the upper construction areas. The water accumulated at a rate of between 10 and 20 cm3/h within 367 meters of the dam’s capacity. Additionally, there was only one outlet for water and that was through the turbine chamber, which flowed at a rate of between 800 and 1,000 m3/second. When the disaster hit, there was no control over the water flowing through the tunnels.

These circumstances created a scenario of imminent risk to the communities downstream of the dam. As a precautionary and maximum alert measure, evacuation plans were activated in downstream communities such as Corregimiento Puerto Valdivia, Cáceres, Tarazá and Caucasia. The workers at the hydroelectric project were also quickly evacuated and taken to safe locations. On 14 May 2018, the departmental government of Antioquia declared a state of public disaster. At the time, the governor of Antioquia estimated that 113,000 people could be affected if the dam burst.

At the beginning of this Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation, locations downstream from the project and along the banks of the Cauca River such as Ituango, Briceño, Valdivia (Corregimiento Puerto Valdivia), Cáceres, Tarazá, Caucasia and Nechí, were put under a state of maximum alert. A preventive evacuation order was issued for the departments of Sucre (Majagual, Guaranda, San Marcos, Sucre, Caimito and San Benito de Abad), Cordoba (Ayapel) and Bolívar (Achí, Magangué and San Jacinto del Cauca). Approximately 26,000 were evacuated during the emergency2.