Colombia: Results of 6 months of operation - ADN Dignity
ABOUT ADN DIGNIDAD
ADN Dignidad (DNA Dignity in English) provides humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable migrant population coming from Venezuela, Colombian returnees and host communities, aiming at providing access to basic goods and services, contributing to alleviate their needs, and promoting their integration into the Colombian society.
Our consortium is integrated by three international humanitarian organizations:
- Action Against Hunger
- Danish Refugee Council
- Norwegian Refugee Council
NOVEMBER 2019 - APRIL 2020
21.723 individuals have received (benefited from) the Multi-Purpose Cash Transfers and services offered by ADN Dignidad.
+ 5 Billion Colombian pesos during the first 6 months of operation, we have delivered, in Colombian pesos (COP), the equivalent to 1.3 million United States Dollars (USD) to highly vulnerable individuals.