Colombia: Results of 10 months of operation - ADN Dignidad
Attachments
RESPONSE TO THE EMERGENCY
The ADN Dignidad program provided access to basic needs to the most vulnerable population affected by COVID-19. The program scaled-up its coverage, accelerated its operations, and, in this way, improved the efficiency of the humanitarian assistance provided. Between April and August 2020, 53,187 new participants were enrolled, an increase of 345% compared to the first 6 months of operations.