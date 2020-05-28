Colombia: Remote gaps and needs exercise report, April 2020

Methodology

In the current context of COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Logistics Cluster was requested to perform a remote Gaps and Needs Exercise (GNE) for Colombia to advice on the most efficient logistics coordination mechanisms to address the current constraints faced by responders incountry. The request originated from WFP Colombia Country Office following recommendations from the Humanitarian Country Team.

Due to the exceptional international measures affecting movements of staff and the time constraint, the GNE was conducted remotely in six days.

A Gaps and Needs questionnaire1 was sent to 30 recipients2 from 21 organizations and 4 clusters operating in Colombia. Recipients were given 36h to respond. As the answer rate was low, a 72h extension was given to increase the participation. In total, 6 responses were received from 5 different organizations.

Based on the feedback of the questionnaire and the preliminary finding of the Preparedness Scoping Mission conducted in February 2020, the analysis formulates recommendations on the most adequate solutions to address logistics challenges in-country

BACKGROUND

1.1 HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT

Colombia is in a complex protracted emergency characterized by an ongoing peace process implementation and an escalating refugee crisis. Additionally, the country is becoming increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters particularly floods and landslides in the Caribbean coast and the Andean regions.

Forced displacement and landmine contamination are major humanitarian concerns. The areas most affected by displacements are Chocó, Nariño, Valle del Cauca, Norte de Santander on the border with Venezuela, and Antioquia. In rural communities, armed group activity restricts movement and limits access to basic health services, crops, and labor markets.

1.2 HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

Since 2010, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has developed a Common Humanitarian Framework (CHF) to focus on the needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected both by the conflict and natural disasters. It comprises 11 UN agencies and 35 INGOs. ECHO, MSF and ICRC participate as observers. In this set-up, 8 clusters have been activated at capital level and 12 local coordination teams have been deployed after the peace agreement in 2016 to conduct joint efforts of humanitarian and peace-building activities.

In parallel, UNHCR and IOM are leading since 2016 the Grupo Interagencial sobre Flujos Migratorios Mixtos (GIFMM) specifically mandated to coordinate the response to the Venezuelan refugee crisis in Colombia. This independent structure is based on a back-to-back mechanism with the HCT to ensure consistent coordination in common topics and activities.